JJ Redick receiving contract offers for huge money

JJ Redick is not planning to return to the Los Angeles Clippers, and it’s easy to see why.

The sharpshooter has multiple suitors, including an up-and-coming team that’s willing to pay him a truckload on a one-year deal.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers want to give Redick $20 million on a one-year deal. The thinking is that such a large offer for one year could be enticing to Redick, who likely would not make as much on an annual basis in a long-term deal.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets are said to also have interest in signing Redick.

Houston is another team that’s interested in Redick.