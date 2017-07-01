Ad Unit
JJ Redick reportedly headed to Sixers on one-year deal

July 1, 2017
by Grey Papke

The Process continues to push further toward completion in Philadelphia.

The 76ers are reportedly signing J.J. Redick to a one-year deal, according to Adrian Wojarowski of ESPN.

Redick all but confirmed the deal on Twitter.

It’s a great deal for Redick, who now spends a year getting paid — as expected — and the opportunity to reassess things in a year’s time. For now, he’ll be the veteran leader on a rising young Sixers team that will be harboring playoff ambitions in a weakened Eastern Conference next season.


