JJ Redick reportedly headed to Sixers on one-year deal

The Process continues to push further toward completion in Philadelphia.

The 76ers are reportedly signing J.J. Redick to a one-year deal, according to Adrian Wojarowski of ESPN.

JJ Redick has agreed to a one-year, $23 million deal with the 76ers, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2017

Redick all but confirmed the deal on Twitter.

Trust the process — JJ Redick (@JJRedick) July 1, 2017

It’s a great deal for Redick, who now spends a year getting paid — as expected — and the opportunity to reassess things in a year’s time. For now, he’ll be the veteran leader on a rising young Sixers team that will be harboring playoff ambitions in a weakened Eastern Conference next season.