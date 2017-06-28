Ad Unit
Wednesday, June 28, 2017

JJ Redick reportedly will not re-sign with Clippers

June 28, 2017
by Grey Papke

JJ Redic

The end of an era truly appears to be on us in Los Angeles.

Brian Windhorst reported on ESPN Wednesday that J.J. Redick will not re-sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, meaning the franchise will be bracing for a second high-profile departure of the offseason.

This isn’t a huge surprise. Redick will have a lot of interest this offseason and a return to the Clippers was probably somewhat unlikely even before the Paul trade. Whatever the case, the Clippers figure to look very different next season, even if Blake Griffin ultimately elects to return to the fold.

H/T The Spun


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus