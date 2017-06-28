JJ Redick reportedly will not re-sign with Clippers

The end of an era truly appears to be on us in Los Angeles.

Brian Windhorst reported on ESPN Wednesday that J.J. Redick will not re-sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, meaning the franchise will be bracing for a second high-profile departure of the offseason.

J.J. Redick won't be re-signing with the L.A. Clippers. (Via Brian Windhorst – ESPN) — Clevis Murray (@ClevisMurray) June 28, 2017

This isn’t a huge surprise. Redick will have a lot of interest this offseason and a return to the Clippers was probably somewhat unlikely even before the Paul trade. Whatever the case, the Clippers figure to look very different next season, even if Blake Griffin ultimately elects to return to the fold.

