JJ Watt takes shot at Lonzo Ball to promote own sneaker release

Lonzo Ball has taken a lot of heat from the NBA community over the sneakers his family sells and the sneakers he wears, and he is now getting mocked by the football world as well.

On Thursday, J.J. Watt announced that his new Reebok shoes are going on sale at midnight. In doing so, the Houston Texans star took multiple shots at Ball.

400 dollars less than some shoes on the market and 100% more effective. Available tonight at midnight for $99.https://t.co/sU39iHQfcv pic.twitter.com/tHarE6JIfK — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 13, 2017

And I actually wear them. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 13, 2017

The first tweet, of course, was a reference to Ball’s first Big Baller Brand sneaker — the ZO2 — retailing for $499. Watt’s follow up tweet had to do with Ball choosing to wear Nike sneakers during Wednesday night’s Summer League game instead of rocking his own brand.

Ball scored 36 points while wearing the Nike Kobe ADs, and LeBron James took a subtle swipe at the rookie on social media. Now that Watt has joined in on the fun, there’s no telling where it will end.