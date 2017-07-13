Ad Unit
Thursday, July 13, 2017

JJ Watt takes shot at Lonzo Ball to promote own sneaker release

July 13, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

JJ Watt

Lonzo Ball has taken a lot of heat from the NBA community over the sneakers his family sells and the sneakers he wears, and he is now getting mocked by the football world as well.

On Thursday, J.J. Watt announced that his new Reebok shoes are going on sale at midnight. In doing so, the Houston Texans star took multiple shots at Ball.

The first tweet, of course, was a reference to Ball’s first Big Baller Brand sneaker — the ZO2 — retailing for $499. Watt’s follow up tweet had to do with Ball choosing to wear Nike sneakers during Wednesday night’s Summer League game instead of rocking his own brand.

Ball scored 36 points while wearing the Nike Kobe ADs, and LeBron James took a subtle swipe at the rookie on social media. Now that Watt has joined in on the fun, there’s no telling where it will end.


