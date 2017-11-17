Joakim Noah admits he ‘probably’ will never be the same player

Joakim Noah seems to be in the acceptance stage of his decline as a player.

The New York Knicks big man admitted on Friday that he “probably” will never be the same player that he once was, per Steve Popper of USA TODAY.

Noah asked if he feels he can be the player he was: "Probably not." — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) November 17, 2017

Noah, 32, has averaged just 4.7 points per game over his last two seasons of play and has made just 75 total appearances over that span. He also has yet to play in 2017-18 thanks to a combination of injury and a drug suspension.

It’s a disastrous admission considering that the Knicks signed the former Defensive Player of the Year to a four-year, $72.6 million deal just last year. His stint in New York has been known more for its lowlights than anything, and it seems Noah owns perhaps the single worst contract in the NBA today.