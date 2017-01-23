Ad Unit
Monday, January 23, 2017

Joakim Noah has priceless reaction to airballed free throw (Video)

January 23, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

Joakim Noah shot a free throw on Monday that caused everyone, including himself, to cringe.

During the first quarter of the game between the Knicks and Pacers, Noah went to the free throw line after drawing a foul on Myles Turner. Noah missed both shots, but it was the second attempt that had everyone talking. Take a look for yourself.

Noah’s reaction is priceless, as he knew as soon as the ball left his hands the end result wasn’t going to be good, and it wasn’t.

Four seasons ago, Noah shot 75 percent from the free-throw line. Since then, he’s steadily decreased and came into Monday making just 43 percent from the line.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus