Joakim Noah has priceless reaction to airballed free throw (Video)

Joakim Noah shot a free throw on Monday that caused everyone, including himself, to cringe.

During the first quarter of the game between the Knicks and Pacers, Noah went to the free throw line after drawing a foul on Myles Turner. Noah missed both shots, but it was the second attempt that had everyone talking. Take a look for yourself.

SCREAMING at this Joakim Noah airball FT and his reaction pic.twitter.com/8Tjpxcu10L — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 24, 2017

Noah’s reaction is priceless, as he knew as soon as the ball left his hands the end result wasn’t going to be good, and it wasn’t.

Four seasons ago, Noah shot 75 percent from the free-throw line. Since then, he’s steadily decreased and came into Monday making just 43 percent from the line.