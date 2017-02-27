Joakim Noah will reportedly undergo knee surgery, miss rest of season

New York Knicks center Joakim Noah is reportedly shutting it down for the season.

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reports that Noah will undergo knee surgery and miss the rest of the year.

Knicks' center Joakim Noah is likely to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery and miss rest of season, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 27, 2017

Noah has not played since Feb. 4 and has been battling hamstring, shoulder and ankle injuries practically all season in addition to the knee issue. With the Knicks all but eliminated from the playoffs, there is no sense in him continuing to play and risk suffering setbacks.

Noah signed a four-year, $72.5 million deal with the Knicks last offseason, and it’s unclear what the team will do with him this summer. Phil Jackson already started making moves this week when he released one veteran player, so his offseason plans are a mystery.