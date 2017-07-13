Joe Ingles has funny Gordon Hayward joke

It’s open season for the Utah Jazz now that Gordon Hayward is no longer on the team, and Joe Ingles knows it.

In an interview with Benyam Kidane of Sporting News that ran Wednesday, Ingles, who re-signed with the Jazz on a four-year, $52 million deal this offseason, made some light-hearted remarks about Hayward’s departure.

“I’m definitely guarding him,” said Ingles, looking ahead to Utah’s first game against Hayward’s new team, the Boston Celtics, next season. “I’ve already told coach, I texted coach the next day and said between me and Donovan [Mitchell] we’ll give him a good game.

“I might take his [Hayward’s] number,” he joked. “I might take number 20.”

The digs are all in good fun, as Ingles remains close friends with Hayward. But at least he’s taking the news of the All-Star forward’s exit a little better than some of his Jazz teammates are.