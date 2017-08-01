Joe Ingles wants Andrew Bogut on Jazz

Joe Ingles is summoning his countryman to The Beehive State.

The Utah Jazz forward made the case on Monday for free agent center Andrew Bogut to sign with the team.

“I would love for him to come over to Utah,” Ingles said to the Australian Associated Press. “He’s got a connection there already and if they want to take him I’ll happily have him.”

Ingles and Bogut have, of course, been longtime teammates on the Australian national team. The Jazz also have fellow Aussie Dante Exum on their roster.

Bogut, 32, is coming off a down 2016-17 campaign in which he averaged a career-worst 2.9 points per game before suffering a season-ending injury in highly unfortunate circumstances. But while he wouldn’t start over All-NBA center Rudy Gobert, a first-big-off-the-bench role in Utah could be perfect for the former No. 1 overall pick at this stage of his career.