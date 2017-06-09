Joe Thomas makes hilarious appearance at Game 4

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas proved entertaining when he appeared on the jumbotron in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Thomas was vocally supporting the Cavaliers when he showed up on the big screen late in the second quarter.

Thomas looks like a classic dad here. The huge box of popcorn really completes the look. He’s demonstrated before that, when he’s not playing on Sundays, he’s just a fan like the rest of us. Plus, he seemed to enjoy the attention. It probably helped a lot for him that the game was going well.