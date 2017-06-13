Joe Thomas posts funny tweet about Kevin Durant spitting out celebratory beer

Kevin Durant is now officially an NBA champion, but he apparently still isn’t much of a beer guy.

After the Golden State Warriors’ title-clinching Game 5 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, Durant was spotted during the locker room celebration taking a swig of beer before promptly spitting it out.

Let the devil out of you son. pic.twitter.com/XAwV1662gb — TFM (@totalfratmove) June 13, 2017

The funny moment caught the eye of Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas, who posted this great tweet in response.

I remember my first beer https://t.co/duRHH6ufvu — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) June 13, 2017

It’s safe to say that Thomas, who has played his entire ten-year NFL career so far in Cleveland, probably wasn’t too thrilled at the result of these NBA Finals. But he still managed to leave his mark all over the series, and a legendary tweet like that is just our latest reminder.