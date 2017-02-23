Joel Embiid: 76ers misled media about my injury timeframe

Joel Embiid is not happy with the way the Philadelphia 76ers publicly handled his knee injury.

Embiid says that he was told by the team he would be out a few weeks with his knee injury, but they told the media he was day-to-day, leading to more attention to his situation than necessary.

“I was told that I was going to kind of miss two or three weeks,” Embiid said Thursday via Philly.com’s Keith Pompey. “So I wasn’t happy with the way it was handled. I thought keeping my name out there was going to literally have people think about me all the time instead of saying when I was going to come back.”

The Sixers finally set things straight with the media Thursday when they said Embiid would miss four games as he recovers from his knee injury. Now with a March 3 target date return, he might not get hounded by the media quite as badly as he was over the past few weeks.

Despite Embiid’s point, the Sixers probably had a reason for handling things the way they did.