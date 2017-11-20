Joel Embiid admits he flopped to draw foul

Joel Embiid had an interesting entertaining sequence against the Jazz on Friday that ended with him drawing a technical foul on Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell.

During Monday’s game, Mitchell drove to the basket for what appeared to be a layup. Embiid had other ideas though as he came over to block the shot, sending Mitchell to the ground. Embiid stared at him and followed that up with a little trash talk. Upon getting to his feet, Mitchell shoved Embiid, who hilariously flopped and fell over. A technical was called on Mitchell and Embiid simulated the official making the call. Embiid then urged the crowd to applaud. It was quite the few seconds indeed. You can watch for yourself below.

Joel Embiid you are a treasure. pic.twitter.com/DScwsCcD7K — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 21, 2017

After the game, Embiid described what happened in his own words, which included him admitting to flopping.

Embiid on the Donovan Mitchell technical:

"I blocked his shot and I said something to him, and then he just got up and kind of fake shoved me and I flopped. Then he got a technical for it." — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) November 21, 2017

That was a pretty savvy move by Embiid. He got Mitchell to bite and the official to blow the whistle. Mission accomplished.