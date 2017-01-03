Joel Embiid hoping to become All-Star for crush Rihanna

While some players aspire to be All-Stars because it’s a validation of their level of play, or because they get a pay bonus, or some other reward, Joel Embiid is striving for the honor in hopes of getting a date.

See, back in 2014, just a few months after he was drafted No. 3 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers, Embiid says he was trying to put the moves on a celebrity but was told to come back when he was an All-Star.

This is the truth… I was trying to get with this famous girl and she said " Come back when you're a All Star" bruhh pic.twitter.com/CFBnRqnKMA — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) August 17, 2014

Fast forward two and a half years and Embiid is finally playing in game action for the Sixers and actually looking really good. So the often humorous big man encouraged fans to vote for him for the All-Star Game so he could finally go back to his crush having fulfilled her demand.

There is my chance to finally be with my CRUSH so i need your help y'all ha….. Joel Embiid #NBAVote https://t.co/lzxoKq2n10 — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) December 29, 2016

Of course, Embiid talking about a celebrity crush being his All-Star motivation led many to wonder who his desired woman was, and TMZ Sports says it’s none other than singer Rihanna.

This should come as no surprise considering Embiid has long pursued Rihanna via social media. Remember these tweets he sent a few years ago? The man does not let go easily.