Joel Embiid might get a contract extension after playing only 31 career games

So, we’ve only gotten limited glimpses of Embiid, but what we’ve seen has been tantalizing. The 76ers have seen enough to know they want him in the fold for a long time.

Extending Embiid’s contract this summer is a priority for Philadelphia, team owner Joshua Harris said at a press conference.

“Look, I’d just say we want Joel to be on the team for a long time,” Harris said, via the Courier Times. “We want us all to grow old together. That’s the way I would put it.”

If Embiid is not extended, he will be a restricted free agent next offseason. If he stays healthy all year, he will all but certainly be offered a max contract. That deal would likely be five years and roughly $130 million.

Given Embiid’s injury history, however, it’s far from guaranteed that he will stay healthy all year. Embiid is eligible for an extension this summer. The deal would be negotiated now, but it would not kick in until the 2018-19 season. The 76ers may be able to ink Embiid to a five-year deal worth closer to $100 million, and they may even be able to build in some protections (like a team opt-out after four years).

The deadline for Embiid and the 76ers to reach a deal is Oct. 31. Philadelphia clearly wants to hang onto him, and this might be an opportunity for the franchise to make a sound investment and save plenty of cap space down the road.

It’s all a matter of how much Embiid wants to bet on himself and his health.