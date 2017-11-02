Joel Embiid cursed on live TV after Sixers win over Hawks (Video)

It’s safe to say that Joel Embiid was a little bit amped up after the Philadelphia 76ers’ victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

After dropping 21 points, 12 boards, and six assists in the 119-109 win, Embiid went on to drop a curse word in an interview on live TV while celebrating with teammate Ben Simmons. Here’s the funny footage, per NBC Sports Philly.

Joel Embiid was so excited about that win that we had to bleep him during his postgame interview with @MSullivanFrench. pic.twitter.com/Wg1sL5bhEF — NBC Sports Philly (@NBCSPhilly) November 2, 2017

Embiid has already gotten in trouble in recent months for cursing, albeit in a different setting. But the victory was the Sixers’ first home win of the season and third in a row, so The Process can probably get a pass for this one.