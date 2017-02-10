Joel Embiid dances shirtless, dabs onstage at Meek Mill concert (Video)

The Process sure knows how to get down.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid attended rapper Meek Mill’s concert at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly Friday night and was invited up to the stage. He then went on to take his shirt off, dabbing and dancing all over the place.

Embiid, who seems to be homies with Mill, has missed 11 of the Sixers’ last 12 games with a knee injury and has already been ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Miami Heat. But you wouldn’t know it based on that kind of swag.

Greatness appears to follow the 22-year-old at every turn, and I think it’s safe to say that the image of a shirtless Embiid getting turnt at a hip-hop show is truly the American Dream incarnate.

Video via NBA Reddit