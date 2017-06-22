Joel Embiid destroys Lonzo Ball on Twitter

Look out, Lonzo Ball. The Philadelphia 76ers are coming for you.

After Ball’s father LaVar made a bold playoff guarantee in an ESPN interview after the Lakers selected the UCLA guard No. 2 overall, Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons had a simple response.

Crazy pills — Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) June 22, 2017

Simmons’ Sixers teammate, Joel Embiid, went even harder upon hearing the comment.

Please dunk on him so hard that his daddy runs on the court to save him.. https://t.co/cMvt5RYiSQ — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 22, 2017

Ball has said he’s prepared to be targeted by opponents due to his outspoken father. On the evidence, it looks like he’s gonna have to be ready.