Thursday, June 22, 2017

Joel Embiid destroys Lonzo Ball on Twitter

June 22, 2017
by Grey Papke

Joel Embiid

Look out, Lonzo Ball. The Philadelphia 76ers are coming for you.

After Ball’s father LaVar made a bold playoff guarantee in an ESPN interview after the Lakers selected the UCLA guard No. 2 overall, Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons had a simple response.

Simmons’ Sixers teammate, Joel Embiid, went even harder upon hearing the comment.

Ball has said he’s prepared to be targeted by opponents due to his outspoken father. On the evidence, it looks like he’s gonna have to be ready.


