Joel Embiid doubles down on comments ripping LaVar Ball despite fine

Joel Embiid has created a lot of buzz lately with the way he has ripped LaVar Ball, and the Philadelphia 76ers star has no intention of backing down from what he said.

Embiid was answering some questions for fans on social media last week when Ball’s name came up. He emphatically responded by saying “f— LaVar Ball,” and the NBA fined the big man over the weekend for using inappropriate language on social media.

While sitting on a sports panel Thursday, Embiid was asked about his remarks and the ensuing fine. Sports reporter Avery Yang shared a video of Embiid’s response.

“I just got fined for saying something that I think most people have been wanting to say,” the 23-year-old said. “I guess I was the guy to say it, and I’m glad I said it.”

The war of words between Embiid and Ball started the night of the NBA Draft, when Joel roasted LaVar and his son Lonzo on Twitter. LaVar Ball later fired back and questioned both Embiid’s intelligence and his game.