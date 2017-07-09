Ad Unit
Joel Embiid misinterprets, takes issue with ESPN graphic

July 9, 2017
by Grey Papke

Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid got a little bit confused by an ESPN graphic on Saturday.

The always outspoken big man spotted an ESPN graphic displayed during a summer league telecast that he thought meant he had yet to play a single NBA game, and called out the network accordingly.

There’s just one problem. The graphic was referring to players in their first year after being drafted, which is why Nerlens Noel also has zero games played and Jahlil Okafor only has 53.

Between this and his feud with LaVar Ball, Embiid hasn’t exactly had the best week he’s ever had on social media. Still, without watching and seeing context, you can understand how he got confused at first.


