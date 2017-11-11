Joel Embiid has funny trash talk for Draymond Green

Unstoppable force meet immovable object, because Joel Embiid is now coming after Draymond Green.

Embiid told Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post on Friday that he recently saw Green and told the reigning Defensive Player of the Year that he would “kick his a–” this season and that Green was lucky he hadn’t played them yet.

The 23-year-old Embiid is certainly well-versed in the art of talking mess, but Green could very well be the master of that discipline.

As such, it’s probably time to set your DVR to record the first meeting of the season between Embiid’s Philadelphia 76ers and Green’s Golden State Warriors on Saturday.