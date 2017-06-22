Joel Embiid sends funny tweet recruiting Kristaps Porzingis

The Philadelphia 76ers are on a mission to assemble the youngest roster with the highest ceiling in the NBA, and Joel Embiid wants 21-year-old Kristaps Porzingis to know he is welcome to join “The Process.”

On Wednesday night, Embiid sent a funny tweet that was clearly directed at Porzingis.

We don't care about Exit meetings in Philly… you're welcome to join — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 22, 2017

Porzingis infamously skipped his exit meeting with the New York Knicks this season, and he has made it clear he is unhappy with the direction of the team. Phil Jackson confirmed on Wednesday that the Knicks are listening to trade offers for their former No. 4 overall pick.

Of course, any team that trades for Porzingis would likely have to give up a first-round pick and then some. And if the 76ers gave up their first-round pick, the last tweet Embiid sent about The Process wouldn’t make much sense. Porzingis to Philly is almost certainly a no-go.