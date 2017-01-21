Ad Unit
Joel Embiid feels ‘great’ after MRI on knee comes back clean

January 21, 2017
by Grey Papke

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid appears to have dodged serious injury, saying an MRI on his knee came back clean.

Embiid said he feels “great” and wasn’t really put off by the injury.

You can see how the injury happened here. Given Embiid’s extensive history of foot problems, you can’t blame anyone for being a bit scared, but it sounds like he came through it alright.


