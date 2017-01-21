Joel Embiid feels ‘great’ after MRI on knee comes back clean

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid appears to have dodged serious injury, saying an MRI on his knee came back clean.

Embiid said he feels “great” and wasn’t really put off by the injury.

Embiid said the team did an MRI on his left knee: “Everything looked good. I feel great." — Jessica Camerato (@JCameratoCSN) January 21, 2017

Embiid hadn't seen a replay of knee injury, but wasn't fazed by how it bent. "I think I’m flexible, so it’s supposed to happen," he said. — Jessica Camerato (@JCameratoCSN) January 21, 2017

You can see how the injury happened here. Given Embiid’s extensive history of foot problems, you can’t blame anyone for being a bit scared, but it sounds like he came through it alright.