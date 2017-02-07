Joel Embiid hears ‘Trust the Process’ chants at Villanova game (Video)

Joel Embiid is certainly a fan favorite in the Philadelphia area.

The Sixers did not have a game on Tuesday, so Embiid was courtside to see No. 2 Villanova face Georgetown in a Big East matchup. When he arrived at The Pavilion, Embiid was greeted with chants of “Trust The Process.”

Nova students chanted "Trust the Process" when @joelembiid walked into the Pavilion pic.twitter.com/zp7PpKi3Et — Dan Gelston (@APgelston) February 8, 2017

Joel Embiid got "Trust the Process" chants during the Villanova-Georgetown game tonight pic.twitter.com/CYgZuOVT4c — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) February 8, 2017

Embiid, selected No. 3 overall in the 2014 NBA draft, was the first of three Sixers players taken in the first three picks of three consecutive drafts. He was also the first reward of Philadelphia tanking seasons in order to obtain high lottery picks, which famously became known as “The Process” by former general manager Sam Hinkie. Embiid has now started going by the nickname, “The Process.”

After battling injuries that caused him to miss two full seasons, Embiid has proved to be worth the wait. Through 31 games this season, he’s averaging 20 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game. And, perhaps more importantly, Embiid has given Sixers fans reason to think they have a centerpiece to build around going forward.