Thursday, December 14, 2017

Joel Embiid has hilarious quote about teammate’s defense

December 14, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Joel Embiid

Not even fellow Philadelphia 76ers are safe from Joel Embiid’s savagery.

Speaking with the media on Thursday, Embiid took a funny shot at Sixers teammate JJ Redick over his defense, per Derek Bodner of The Athletic.

Granted, the 33-year-old Redick has never been known as a particularly strong defender during his 11-year NBA career. But he is effective within the team dynamic and has been a difference-maker on both ends during his first year in Philly, despite whatever reputation he may have.

Hey, at least Embiid didn’t do Redick as dirty as he did Karl-Anthony Towns earlier this week.

