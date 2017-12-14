Joel Embiid has hilarious quote about teammate’s defense

Not even fellow Philadelphia 76ers are safe from Joel Embiid’s savagery.

Speaking with the media on Thursday, Embiid took a funny shot at Sixers teammate JJ Redick over his defense, per Derek Bodner of The Athletic.

Embiid on Redick's defense: "Honestly, I thought it was going to be trash, but he's been pretty good." — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) December 14, 2017

Granted, the 33-year-old Redick has never been known as a particularly strong defender during his 11-year NBA career. But he is effective within the team dynamic and has been a difference-maker on both ends during his first year in Philly, despite whatever reputation he may have.

Hey, at least Embiid didn’t do Redick as dirty as he did Karl-Anthony Towns earlier this week.