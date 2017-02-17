Joel Embiid hopes to play in first game after All-Star break

Joel Embiid is targeting the 76ers’ first game after the All-Star break for his return from a knee injury.

Embiid has been out since Jan. 27 with a knee injury. An MRI revealed that he has a minor tear in his meniscus, which is unlikely to need surgery. He will not be participating in All-Star Game action this weekend, but he did say Friday in New Orleans that he’s hoping to play after the break.

“I’m hoping to be back after the All-Star break,” Embiid said Friday via the Philly Inquirer’s Keith Pompey. “Probably, if practices go well and I don’t get any swelling or soreness.”

He said he has experienced some swelling here and there, which sets back his recovery.

“It swells up a little and I take a day off, and it swells up a little.”

Embiid has missed the last 11 games for the 76ers and 14 of the team’s past 15 contests. Philly is 21-35 on the season and 5.5 games out of the playoffs.

If Embiid returns for the team’s next game on Friday against the Wizards, they would have a much better shot at reaching the postseason given the way he’s played.