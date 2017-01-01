Joel Embiid busts out awesome ‘I Feel Like JoJo’ shirt

The Process continues to giveth in 2017.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid decided to bless us all on Sunday by posting a photo to Twitter of him posing with teammates Ben Simmons, Nik Stauskas, T.J. McConnell, and Nerlens Noel while rocking an amazing “I Feel Like JoJo” shirt. Oh, and he also referred to said teammates as “my sons.”

Happy New Year from my Sons and I !!!!!!! #IFeelLikeJojo pic.twitter.com/rQr7Jr3rUm — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 1, 2017

JoJo is, of course, one of Embiid’s many nicknames, and the shirt is a play on Kanye West’s “I Feel Like Pablo” merch from his Yeezy Season 3 collection.

For the 22-year-old big man, who is putting up 18.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks in just 24.8 minutes per game in his much-awaited rookie season, the shirt is the perfect way to encapsulate the legend that is Embiid, King of the Memes. We are all witnesses.

H/T theScore