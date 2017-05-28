Joel Embiid posts tribute to Harambe on Instagram

Joel Embiid continues to endear himself to the Internet community.

The Philadelphia 76ers center took to Instagram over the weekend to pay tribute to Harambe, the gorilla who was shot and killed at the Cincinnati Zoo exactly a year ago on Sunday and went on to have a second life of sorts as a rather omnipresent social media meme.

Gone but never forgotten #RIPHarambe A post shared by Joel "The Process" Embiid (@joelembiid) on May 28, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

Embiid, who is easily the viral king of his basketball generation, has duly memorialized the slain gorilla in the past as well. He missed the last 37 games of his 2016-17 rookie season with the Sixers due to injury, but the ex-No. 3 overall pick never misses an opportunity to flex his social media muscles.

All hail Embiid, king of the meme process.