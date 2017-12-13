Joel Embiid destroys Karl-Anthony Towns on Instagram

Joel Embiid is a living legend. First he beats you on the court, then he snatches your soul on social media. Take what happened with him and Karl-Anthony Towns for instance.

Embiid’s 76ers beat Towns’ Timberwolves on Tuesday 118-112 in overtime. Embiid outplayed Towns as well, narrowly missing a triple-double with 28 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists in 39 minutes.

Embiid then posted a photo from the game on Instagram and trolled Towns in the process with a “cat” mention, which seems a reference to Towns, whose initials are KAT.

Towns commented on the photo on Instagram, saying Embiid’s caption was trash. Embiid came back by zinging Towns over his defense.

Towns and Embiid have gone at it before, with Towns trolling Joel over a video game rating. However, this takes things to a new level, and all scorecards have to award victory to Embiid.

Now you know exactly why the Warriors were motivated to beat Philly to avoid Embiid’s social media trash talk.