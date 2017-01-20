Ad Unit
Friday, January 20, 2017

Joel Embiid suffers knee injury in 76ers’ win

January 20, 2017
by Larry Brown

Joel Embiid knee

Joel Embiid left Friday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers after suffering a left knee contusion on a dunk, returned, and then left for good after aggravating the injury.

Embiid first hurt his knee on this dunk in the third quarter and then limped to the locker room:

Embiid later returned to the game, but he landed on his left foot again after a drive to the hoop and this time left the game for good.

Embiid returned to Philly’s bench, but the 76ers decided to hold him out the rest of the game for precautionary reasons. The big man had 18 points and 10 rebounds in 22 minutes before leaving the game. Philly pulled out a 93-92 win.


