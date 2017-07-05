Joel Embiid, LaVar Ball trade shots at each other

The Process vs. The Big Baller has become the NBA’s next great feud.

In an interview last week on 97.5 The Fanatic, LaVar Ball took an opportunity to respond to this tweet that Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid sent on draft night taking a shot at Ball and son Lonzo.

“When you don’t win, don’t even make the playoffs, and don’t even stay on the court long enough, that’s the best you can do is tweet and make some stuff,” said Ball, per Jonathan Tannenwald of Philly.com. “Ain’t nobody else doing that, because they’re working on their games in the gym. These guys ain’t played a game, [are] always hurt, and [are] at the bottom of the totem pole. So guess what? Get your [butts] off the goddamn Tweeter and get in the gym.”

On Tuesday night however, it was Embiid’s turn to respond with this rather blunt message for Ball in an Instagram Live video (beware of foul language):

Joel Embiid has had enough of LaVar Ball. https://t.co/fiuPFizegD pic.twitter.com/7SletHhxz1 — Hardys Closet (@HardysMedia) July 5, 2017

In fairness, both men are just doing what they do best: Embiid spreading his wings as the beautiful social media butterfly he is and Ball keeping himself and his family in the headlines with inflammatory comments that evoke reactions from the league’s biggest stars. Depending on your perspective, it’s either the NBA feud made from heaven or the NBA feud made from hell.