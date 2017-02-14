Joel Embiid dismisses Olivia Pierson’s girlfriend claim

Joel Embiid dismissed a claim from model Olivia Pierson on Valentine’s Day that the two are dating in his typical hilarious fashion.

Pierson, who is a model and became well known after appearing on E!’s TV show, “WAGS” for dating tight end Marcedes Lewis, posted on Instagram Tuesday wishing the 76ers star a happy Valentine’s Day. The note was sweet and intimate, but is it accurate?

Embiid responded with an Instagram story in which he labeled Pierson’s post “FakeNews.” He also commented on it saying it’s “old news.”

You can see Pierson’s original post on the left and Embiid’s response on the right:

Olivia Pierson (famous for athlete relationships) posted a pic with JoJo today. Check his response pic.twitter.com/EeWD5224ii — Philly Sports (@MadeForPhilly) February 14, 2017

Pierson, who has 1.5 million Instagram followers, has deleted the post.

Maybe Embiid is just trying to protect his public image with the ladies because he’s still holding out for this girl.

H/T Black Sports Online