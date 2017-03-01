Joel Embiid out for season with ‘more pronounced’ meniscus tear

Joel Embiid’s rookie season is over.

The Philadelphia 76ers announced Wednesday that a Monday MRI showed a “more pronounced” meniscus tear, and as such, Embiid will sit out the remainder of the season.

Sixers announce Joel Embiid is out for the season. Meniscus tear "more pronounced" in recent scan. pic.twitter.com/Cbyxdde5zg — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) March 1, 2017

Only a few days ago, the signs were ominious for Embiid’s knee. His rookie season finishes with 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Just 31 games played will likely wreck Embiid’s Rookie of the Year chances, but don’t be surprised if he still factors into the voting one way or another.