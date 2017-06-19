Joel Embiid responds to shade from Bucks owner

Joel Embiid responded to some shade from the Milwaukee Bucks’ owner in a way that only he can.

On Monday, the Bucks held a press conference to introduce new GM Jon Horst. At the press conference, team owner Wes Edens included a jab at the Philadelphia 76ers, who have made “Trust the Process” their motto when talking about their rebuilding process.

"Guys in Philly want to talk about the process, I'd rather talk about the results." – Bucks Owner Wes Edens pic.twitter.com/rHmRym25zs — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 19, 2017

Embiid is the centerpiece of the Sixers’ turnaround efforts. He has embraced the “Process” movement and even nicknamed himself “The Process.” So of course he responded to Edens’ remark via Twitter later in the day:

This is just the latest example in a long history of awesome tweets from Embiid showing why he is the king of all social media.