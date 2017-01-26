Joel Embiid responds to all-star snub with clever tweet

Joel Embiid was not selected as one of the reserves for this year’s all-star game, but his exclusion led to a great tweet.

Embiid was drafted in 2014. However, he’s playing for the first time this season due to foot injuries he has had to recover from since the Sixers selected him with the No. 3 overall pick.

Embiid has been quite impressive so far this season, to say the least. He’s averaging 19.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks in just 25 minutes per game. Those are certainly numbers worthy of being an all-star, but Philadelphia’s big man won’t be participating in the game this year. After finding out he wouldn’t be, Embiid posted this to his Twitter account.

Once again the popular vote didn't matter…… — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 27, 2017

Embiid received 922,174 fan votes, which was third among Eastern Conference frontcourt players behind only LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Unfortunately for Embiid, it’s not just the fans who select the rosters. Media and players also vote, with each accounting for 25 percent of the weighted score.

Not surprisingly, Embiid is taking his snub in stride. That said, he may not have to do it many more times because he looks to have numerous all-star games in his future.