Joel Embiid expects to return to court in 2-3 weeks

Things are looking up for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Not only is Philly going to continue rebuilding through the draft, but one of their top players will be back in action soon.

Joel Embiid said during an interview from the NBA Draft lottery Tuesday that he expects to return to the court in two or three weeks.

“I’m doing great,” Embiid said of his status during an interview with ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth. “Back in March we thought that the surgery was going to be a really tough one. But it ended up being nothing after they got in there. I was pretty lucky.

“I’ll be working on my rehab pretty hard and I’m feeling pretty well. I should be back on the court in about two or three weeks,” said Embiid.

Embiid underwent surgery on his knee in March to repair a meniscus tear. The big man was a star for the Sixers when he did get to play, as he averaged 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in 31 contests, all while being subjected to a minutes restriction.