Joel Embiid stokes rumor mill with Markelle Fultz picture

Joel Embiid loves trolling on social media, and he loves The Process. On Saturday, he was more than happy to combine the two for another fantastic post.

Early Saturday afternoon, the Philadelphia 76ers center posted a picture of himself with teammate Dario Saric posing next to a locker that bears the name of Markelle Fultz — the likely No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.

Trust The Process pic.twitter.com/LLNzDiBWpc — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 17, 2017

Embiid does this in the midst of a firestorm of rumors indicating that the Sixers are on the verge of trading up for the No. 1 pick and working out Fultz with the intention of drafting him. Embiid knows what’s up. He loves messing with us — and it seems he also loves the idea of Fultz becoming part of The Process in Philadelphia.