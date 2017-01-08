Joel Embiid thinks Sixers can make playoffs

Joel Embiid is an optimist.

The Philadelphia 76ers center helped his team win their 10th game of the season Sunday, matching their total for all of 2015-16. It’s enough to get Embiid thinking playoffs, even though the team is 10-25 and eight games out of the Eastern Conference’s final playoff spot.

“I think we have a chance. We’ve been hot lately,” Embiid said, via ESPN. “We’ve won three out of four lately, so I look at it and I think we have a chance and we’re really figuring things out. We’re starting to learn how to win games.”

Embiid aims high in more ways than one. Do the Sixers have a chance? Mathematically, yes. Realistically, no. But why should he let that stop him from dreaming?