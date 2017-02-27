Joel Embiid has swelling in knee, out indefinitely

Joel Embiid’s knee injury does not sound like it’s getting any better.

The Philadelphia 76ers big man is out indefinitely with swelling in his knee and he will have an MRI on Monday to try to gather more information.

Again, #Sixers' Joel Embiid is out indefinitely due to swelling and soreness in his left KNEE. He'll have an MRI today. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) February 27, 2017

Embiid has played just once since January 20 due to the knee problems, which also led to some annoyance with the organization. It doesn’t sound like he’ll be back anytime soon. It’s another chapter in a long anthology of injury troubles for the rising star, who missed his first two NBA seasons due to foot issues.

Embiid has averaged 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in what is formally his rookie season, though he has only appeared in 31 games.