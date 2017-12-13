Joel Embiid thinks fans will eventually turn on him

Joel Embiid is one of the most beloved basketball figures of the modern era, but even he knows that fame is fleeting.

In a feature by ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne that ran Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers center said that he is anticipating the fans eventually turning on him.

“People love you at the beginning,” said Embiid. “But at some point they’re gonna start hating you. LeBron [James]. Russell Westbrook. All the superstars. Even Steph [Curry]. He’s so likable. He does nothing wrong, but some people still hate him. It just comes with the nature of it. I’ve seen it.

“I feel like I’m about to go through it,” he continued. “I think it’s coming. People always want something new.”

It’s hard not to love the 23-year-old big man — he’s a social media superstar who captivates audiences with an unparalleled sense of humor on top of his generational talents on the hardwood. But it sounds like the celebrity process is one that not even Embiid trusts.