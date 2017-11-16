Joel Embiid trolls LaVar Ball after 76ers beat Lakers

Joel Embiid has been waiting a long time to square off against Lonzo Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers, and he was not about to let the opportunity to get the best of the Ball family slip away on Wednesday night.

Embiid was dominant in the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Lakers, scoring a career-high 46 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. His play said it all, but you won’t be surprised to see that putting the team on his back wasn’t enough to satisfy “The Process.” Check out the location on Embiid’s Instagram post from after the game:

WHAT A NIGHT !!!!! #TheProcess A post shared by Joel "The Process" Embiid (@joelembiid) on Nov 15, 2017 at 10:56pm PST

The game was held at the Staples Center, so we can assure you Embiid did not make his way to Iran in the hours after it ended. Instead, what we have is a photo of Embiid scoring on Lonzo Ball with a location that includes the word “LaVar.” But don’t worry, Embiid didn’t mean any disrespect toward Lonzo:

I like Lonzo’s game… no shots towards him #TrustIt — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) November 16, 2017

The war of words between Embiid and LaVar Ball started the night of the NBA Draft, when Joel roasted LaVar and Lonzo on Twitter. LaVar later fired back and questioned both Embiid’s intelligence and his game. Embiid was eventually fined by the NBA for using inappropriate language on social media while ripping LaVar again, but he did not back down from his comments.

We all know how good Embiid’s troll game can be, but his actual game was even better on Wednesday.