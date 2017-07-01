Joel Embiid tweets love to Bryan Colangelo after JJ Redick signing

Joel Embiid finally appears to be buying into Sam Hinkie’s successor.

After his Philadelphia 76ers reached an agreement with veteran sharpshooter J.J. Redick on Saturday, Embiid sent a tweet with the hashtag #TrustBC, a nod to Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo.

Trust The Process….. Guys it's happening #TrustBC — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 1, 2017

Embiid has always been loyal to Hinkie, the man who drafted him back in 2014, and painted himself as the face of the “Trust the Process” movement when Hinkie resigned as general manager last year. Colangelo was promptly hired as Hinkie’s replacement and hasn’t been all that well received since, reversing some of Hinkie’s progress with moves such as trading Nerlens Noel at the deadline last season. But by moving up to draft Markelle Fultz and now adding a much-needed veteran floor-spacer in Redick, Colangelo is slowly rebuilding his reputation, and Embiid is definitely taking notice.