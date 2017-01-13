Joel Embiid concerned his Twitter use will backfire

Joel Embiid has made a name for himself for his wonderful social media presence as much as his on-court achievements. But even the Philadelphia 76ers big man is concerned that his Twitter use will one day backfire.

Speaking after the Sixers’ shootaround on Friday, Ebmiid discussed his social media use.

“I think I kind of represent Twitter in the NBA,” Embiid said Friday via CSN Philadelphia’s Jessica Camerato. “I like to think all the Twitter people, I represent them.”

Embiid’s following is growing as he’s over 500,000 followers on both Twitter and Instagram. A big reason why is his edgy humor and his willingness to reach out to crushes, such as Rihanna. Embiid knows that his tweeting could one day get him in trouble.

“In the back of my head I think, ‘This is going to backfire at some point,’” Embiid said. “But before that day comes, I’m going to keep on going. When that day comes, I’m going to stop.”

It’s been so far, so good for Embiid, who has been campaigning for an All-Star spot by using Twitter. But he does walk on the wild side sometimes, as evidenced by this exchange with adult film star Mia Khalifa.

Embiid is up to 19.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game this season. If it’s not his Twitter use, then it’s his play that’s helping him earn All-Star consideration.