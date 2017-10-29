pixel 1
Sunday, October 29, 2017

Joel Embiid vows to play through hand injury

October 29, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Joel Embiid

The injury bug has struck yet again for Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, but the good news is he doesn’t think it’s serious enough for him to miss time.

Embiid suffered a right hand contusion in Saturday’s 112-110 win over the Dallas Mavericks, but X-rays came back negative, according to Jessica Camerato of CSN Sports Philadelphia.

The former No. 3 overall pick was asked about the injury on Sunday and vowed to play through it, per Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer.

The Sixers play again on Monday night against the Houston Rockets, but any dings on Embiid are cause for concern given his lengthy injury history, even if this particular ailment isn’t to his lower body for once. The Cameroonian doesn’t exactly like to err on the side of caution, so the team may have to monitor the hand closely as the season progresses.

