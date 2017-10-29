Joel Embiid vows to play through hand injury

The injury bug has struck yet again for Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, but the good news is he doesn’t think it’s serious enough for him to miss time.

Embiid suffered a right hand contusion in Saturday’s 112-110 win over the Dallas Mavericks, but X-rays came back negative, according to Jessica Camerato of CSN Sports Philadelphia.

Joel Embiid suffered a right hand contusion during the Sixers win over the Mavs. X-rays came back negative. — Jessica Camerato (@JCameratoNBCS) October 29, 2017

The former No. 3 overall pick was asked about the injury on Sunday and vowed to play through it, per Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer.

Sixers' @JoelEmbiid if his hand will have to be re-evaluated before his plays: "“Nah, I’ll play. I don’t care what they say, I’m playing.” — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) October 29, 2017

The Sixers play again on Monday night against the Houston Rockets, but any dings on Embiid are cause for concern given his lengthy injury history, even if this particular ailment isn’t to his lower body for once. The Cameroonian doesn’t exactly like to err on the side of caution, so the team may have to monitor the hand closely as the season progresses.