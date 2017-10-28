Joel Embiid wants to spend entire career with Sixers

Joel Embiid is ride or die for The Process until the very end.

Addressing reporters Saturday, the Sixers big man said he wanted to spend his entire career in Philly and name-dropped one-team greats Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Dirk Nowitzki, per Molly Sullivan of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Embiid on spending entire career with one franchise: "I want to be Kobe Bryant. I want to be Tim Duncan. I want to be Dirk Nowitzki.” — Molly Sullivan (@MSullivanFrench) October 28, 2017

Embiid has been with the Sixers since they drafted him No. 3 overall in 2014, and he often goes out of his way to show love to the team. The 23-year-old has already taken the first major step towards being in Philly for life, but his suspect ability to stay healthy will probably be the biggest determining factor of if that ultimately becomes a reality.