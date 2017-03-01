Gay ex-NBA player John Amaechi unloads on Amar’e Stoudemire

Amar’e Stoudemire made some controversial remarks about gay athletes during a recent interview overseas, and a well-known fellow former NBA player has taken him to task over it.

Stoudemire, who is playing professional ball for Hapoel Jerusalem in Israel, told Israeli website Walla Sport that he would not be comfortable playing alongside a gay teammate.

“I’m going to shower across the street, make sure my change of clothes are around the corner,” Stoudemire said, as shown in a clip featured on CBSSports.com. “And I’m going to drive — take a different route to the gym.”

Stoudemire was asked twice if he was joking, and he responded by saying “there’s always truth within a joke.” His other teammates said they would not have a problem with it.

Amaechi, who is openly gay, blasted Stoudemire for acting childish.

“These are serious times and we need serious people to lead important conversations, not petulant man-children spouting puerile prejudice,” Amaechi told TMZ Sports. “There is already one too many of those holding court in the media, and the world is poorer for it. Within the world of sport there are plenty of true role models — on and off the floor — whose words are carefully chosen to uplift and integrate society not join (Donald) Trump and his grinning cabal in their ‘locker room banter.'”

Amaechi wasn’t done there.

“In these tumultuous times, these true role models are the men and women whose voices we need to disseminate to every corner, not a braying jackass making a desperate grab for relevance amongst a constituency destined for extinction,” he added.

“Lastly, could someone please tell this man to stop flattering himself. It’s embarrassing.”

Amaechi, who played five seasons in the NBA, has been very outspoken on this particular subject. If you remember, he was also critical of Kobe Bryant years ago when Kobe used a homophobic slur during a game.

Perhaps Stoudemire thought his ignorant remarks wouldn’t garner much attention since he is no longer playing in the NBA. He was wrong.