Thursday, June 29, 2017

John Calipari vehemently denies Knicks rumors

June 29, 2017
by Larry Brown

John Calipari

John Calipari may be halfway across the planet, but it still didn’t take him long to respond to the rumors linking him to the New York Knicks.

Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Ian Begley reported that a Calipari rep expressed interest in the Knicks’ presidency job on behalf of the coach.

Kentucky was asked to comment on the report and said Calipari was in Egypt for the FIBA World Cup and unavailable to comment.

Two hours later, Calipari woke up to the rumors and shot them down via Twitter:

This game is all too familiar for the successful Kentucky coach. His name gets linked to an opening and he quickly denies interest. Back in February, the rumors tied him to the Pelicans and his former player, Anthony Davis. This time it’s the Knicks.


