John Calipari vehemently denies Knicks rumors

John Calipari may be halfway across the planet, but it still didn’t take him long to respond to the rumors linking him to the New York Knicks.

Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Ian Begley reported that a Calipari rep expressed interest in the Knicks’ presidency job on behalf of the coach.

Kentucky was asked to comment on the report and said Calipari was in Egypt for the FIBA World Cup and unavailable to comment.

UK's response to the Calipari/Knicks story: pic.twitter.com/s1jloEyeFn — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_SEC) June 30, 2017

Two hours later, Calipari woke up to the rumors and shot them down via Twitter:

NO ONE has contacted the Knicks on my behalf. I am the coach at Kentucky and will be for a long time! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) June 30, 2017

Even in Egypt I can’t escape the rumors. Are you kidding me?! It’s 5 in the morning here and this is what I wake up to? — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) June 30, 2017

Off to go see the pyramids in a bit. And by the way, I like my team. And my @usabasketball team too! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) June 30, 2017

This game is all too familiar for the successful Kentucky coach. His name gets linked to an opening and he quickly denies interest. Back in February, the rumors tied him to the Pelicans and his former player, Anthony Davis. This time it’s the Knicks.