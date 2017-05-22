Report: John Wall wants bigger picture plan before committing to Wizards long-term

John Wall isn’t about to lock himself into a long-term contract without getting some assurances first.

J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports on Monday that while signing Wall to an extension this offseason is “the top priority” for the Wizards, the All-Star point guard wants to see “a bigger picture plan on where the franchise is headed” before committing for the long run.

Wall, 26, averaged 23.1 points and 10.7 assists per game on 45.1 percent shooting from the field in 2016-17 (all career-highs). He has two years and roughly $37 million remaining on his contract. Wall is also now eligible for the more lucrative Designated Veteran Player Extension with Washington after making the All-NBA Third Team this season.

However, the Wizards still have yet to win 50 games in a season or make a Conference Finals appearance in the seven years now that Wall has been with them. The former No. 1 overall pick also indicated frustration with the team’s top-heavy roster when they were eliminated from the playoffs in the second round by the Boston Celtics. Thus, it sounds like Wall will be keeping all of his options open before making perhaps the biggest decision of his NBA career.