John Wall reportedly complained of Wizards’ bench after Game 7 loss

The Washington Wizards need to improve their bench next season, and John Wall knows it.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman, Wall made the walk to the Wizards’ team bus after their Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics while reciting the scoring margin between the two benches.

“Forty-eight to five,” Wall was quoted as saying. “Forty-eight to five. Our bench had five points.”

Depth problems ultimately had a lot to do with why the Wizards couldn’t outlast the Celtics. It also put too much on the shoulders of the likes of Wall, who even opponents noticed wearing down by the end of it all. Washington could become an elite team in the Eastern Conference with a little more depth, because Wall and Bradley Beal both need some help.