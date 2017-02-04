John Wall: Monday vs. Cavs will be biggest regular season game of career

The Washington Wizards are now riding a cool seven-game winning streak, but point guard John Wall is looking forward to the opportunity to prove themselves against the Eastern Conference’s best.

After the Wizards defeated the New Orleans Pelicans by the final of 105-91 on Saturday, Wall was already looking ahead to Monday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers and called it the biggest regular season game of his career, per J. Michael of CSN Mid-Atlantic.

Wall calls Mon game v #Cavs the biggest regular season game of his career. "Its on" #WizPelicans #NOPatWAS — J. Michael (@JMichaelCSN) February 5, 2017

Believe it or not, the Wizards are now the third seed in the East and are playing with a lot of confidence. Still, their last four wins have come against sub-.500 opponents. A victory over the defending champs, however, would go a long way towards proving once and for all that the Wizards are legit.